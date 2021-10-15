Aberdeen Street closed starting October 18

Edinburgh Road North to Arnold Street

Notice date: October 15, 2021

About the project

The City is facilitating a road closure to assist the Canadian National Railway (CN) with rehabilitation work at the existing railway crossing on Aberdeen Street.

Work begins October 18

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 18 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Aberdeen Street closed

Aberdeen Street will be closed to through traffic from Edinburgh Road North to Arnold Street during the project. Local access and traffic will be permitted along Aberdeen Street; however, there will be no through access at the railway tracks.

Pedestrian access

There will be absolutely no pedestrian access through the construction zone.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Public Inquiry

Canadian National Railway (CN)

888-888-5909

[email protected]

or

Traffic Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3414

[email protected]