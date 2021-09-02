UPDATED: York Road closed to through traffic March to December

Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue
Notice updated: September 2, 2021
Construction schedule updated September 2, 2021
- March 29 to end of December 2021: York Road will be closed between Ontario Street and Brockville Avenue.
- April 26 to October 2021: Stevenson Street South will be closed at Alice Street.
About the project
The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street.
Work begins week of March 29
Work is expected to start the week of March 29 and be complete by the end of December 2021, weather permitting.
Lane reductions and detours
York Road will be closed from Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue to all through traffic during the construction project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street, Elizabeth Street and Victoria Road.
Pedestrian access
Portions of the sidewalk along York Road will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the north or south side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow signs and cross over York Road at designated crossings.
Impacts to Lyon pool, baseball diamonds and reactional trail access
Access to Lyon pool, baseball diamonds and recreational trail can be accessed via Waterworks Place. The Lyon pool parking lot remains open with additional parking located at the end of Waterworks Place.
Please see map of construction area for vehicular and pedestrian access routes to the Lyon pool parking lot.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Ferra Flooring Carpet One Floor and Home and the Unitarian Congregation of Guelph located at the intersection of Harris Street and York Road both remain open during construction and will be accessible from Harris Street.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
Guelph Transit impacts
Guelph Transit Route 4 is temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your collection day, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.
For more information
Steven Di Pietro
Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services
226-820-0154
[email protected]