We’re making ‘cents’ of Guelph’s municipal budget

Guelph, Ont., September 2, 2021 – Here’s your opportunity to learn and join the conversation about what goes into the City budget, how to navigate through it, and how budget decisions are made in Guelph.

We’re offering a 90-minute virtual workshop—Money Talk: Making Cents of the Municipal Budget—three times in September to suit a range of schedules; each includes a budget basics presentation, two breakout sessions to take deeper dives into the information that interests you most, and discussion about Guelph’s municipal budget.

Here’s when:

Wednesday, September 15 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

What you’ll learn:

What the budget does, what is mandated, and how Guelph uses the budget to set the pace of projects.

How to navigate the budget website.

Operating versus capital budgets and how they work together.

Special considerations being made for the 2022 budget.

How the new multi-year budgeting works and why we have made the shift.

How you can participate in the budget process.

You can also participate in two breakout sessions on any of the four topics:

Multi-year budgeting: what does it mean

Revenue beyond property tax

Long-term financial strategies

Funding capital projects

You’ll leave prepared to understand what you are looking at and how to navigate the 2022 budget when it is presented on November 16. No, you won’t get a sneak peek at the numbers, but you will get all of your budget questions answered by our staff experts.

Register at guelphmoneytalk.eventbrite.ca. Space is limited.

About the municipal budget

Guelph City Council must approve the municipal budget. Municipal budgeting is a complex process with many departments, operating and capital expenses, revenue streams, multi-year projects, provincial regulations, and most importantly our citizens to consider. Learn more at guelph.ca/budget.

