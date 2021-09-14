Updated: Wellington Street, Arthur Street and Elizabeth Street lane reductions starting August 23

Wellington Street – from Surrey Street to Macdonell Street

Arthur Street – from Guelph Junction Rail Line to Elizabeth Street

Elizabeth Street – from Arthur Street to 33 Elizabeth Street

Notice updated: September 14, 2021

About the project

The City is working with CCC to install an underground conduit and fibre optic cable.

Work begins August 23

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 23 and take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Wellington Street, Arthur Street and Elizabeth Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Wellington Street – The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 150 Wellington Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street and Neeve Street to use the west sidewalk.

Arthur Street – The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at Arthur Street and Elizabeth Street during construction. Please use the east sidewalk for the duration of the project.

Elizabeth Street – The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 33 Elizabeth Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Elizabeth Street and Huron Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 14 will continue regular service during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Boyle, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]