Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee vacancy

Applications are being accepted for a Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee member.

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 2, 2021

Closing date: September 23, 2021

The Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee provides you with an opportunity to provide your input on the distribution, consultation, review and exchange of information surrounding the operation of the Waste Resource Innovation Centre. The committee reviews and provides recommendations on annual operational and monitoring reports, maintenance, compliant, resolutions and new approvals or amendments to existing approvals related to the operation of the Waste Resource Innovation Centre.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The seven -member committee meets quarterly at a date and time which is set by the committee.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants who own or reside within 2,000 m of the Organic Waste processing site, members of a non-governmental organization and members of the local business community.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 5603

Learn about the committee

Euston Verwey, Supervisor

Compliance, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519 822-1260 extension 3887

[email protected].

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your completed online application or download and print application to: [email protected] with advisory committee name in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 extension 5603 and request a mailed application.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on Monday, November 22, 2021. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.