Volunteer your experience for a City advisory committee by September 23

Help shape programs and services that matter

Apply for a volunteer position with a board or committee

Guelph, Ont., September 2, 2021 – We’re looking for volunteers to serve on 12 City advisory committees and boards that will have vacancies in 2022. The deadline to apply is September 23.

Bring your experience to these advisory committees and boards:

We rely on citizen volunteers to bring their diverse backgrounds and expertise to participate on these boards and committees. They are a unique way for you to provide input and expertise that guide recommendations on matters that affect the entire community.

Making boards and committees more diverse

As a part of our Diversity and Inclusion Plan, we’re ensuring City boards and committees reflect the diverse people who live in Guelph and their lived experiences and expertise. We recognize through the work of the Community Plan that there’s a role to play in making these positions welcoming to everyone including Black, Indigenous and people of colour, members of LGBTQ2+ community, people living with disabilities and other underrepresented groups.

For this reason, applicants that self identify as part of an equity seeking group will be given priority during the application process.

For more information

Dylan McMahon, Manager

Legislative Services, City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]