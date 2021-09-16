Virtual open house: Baker Street construction and redesign

Quebec Street to Woolwich Street

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual open house to present plans for construction on Baker Street between Quebec Street and Woolwich Street, and on Chapel and Park Lanes. Work includes replacing water and sewer mains and redesigning Baker Street in line with the Downtown Streetscape Manual for the Baker District redevelopment.

Construction planned for 2022

Baker Street will change from being a one-way road between Chapel Lane and Woolwich Street to a full, two-way road. The intersection of Baker Street and Woolwich Street will be redesigned and include new traffic signals.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022 and take about eight months to finish. The project is being phased to accommodate archaeological clearances, temporary and permanent utility relocations and the redevelopment of the Baker Street parking lot.

Review plans and provide comments online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this open house will be hosted virtually. Documents will be posted at haveyoursay.guelph.ca on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Once posted, you’re invited to review construction plans and submit your comments and questions by Friday, October 15, 2021. Our team members are also available by email or phone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

This is your opportunity to review construction plans, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about the project including traffic impacts and property access.

About the project

The City and Windmill Developments are transforming the existing Baker Street municipal parking lot into a vibrant district nestled in Guelph’s historic core that will create a renewed area of activity, commerce and civic space for the local community and city.

This welcoming and publicly accessible integrated civic hub—known as the Baker District—is anchored by a new central Guelph Public Library and includes outdoor urban squares, residential units, commercial space and public parking.

Council-approved plans for the Baker District redevelopment include the redesign and replacement of underground infrastructure on Baker Street, Chapel Lane and Park Lane.

Infrastructure planning for the Baker District redevelopment also ties into future downtown infrastructure revitalization work. The City will coordinate this work carefully to minimize impacts to downtown businesses, residents and visitors.

Map of construction area

For more information about the Baker District redevelopment project, including construction updates, please visit guelph.ca/bakerdistrict.

For more information

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-820-0667

[email protected]

Tarek Abul-Fotouh, P.Eng.

Consultant Project Manager

Stantec Consulting

289-242-9376

[email protected]