Vaccination proof needed to access some City programs, services as of September 22

Guelph, Ont., September 17, 2021 – Starting Wednesday, September 22, the Ontario government requires residents to be fully vaccinated (including the 14-day waiting period) and provide their vaccination receipts or medical exemption alongside government-issued identification to access some indoor City programs and services.

Residents who are 12 years or older must show proof of vaccination to access:

Recreation programs and activities (excluding organized sports)

Spectator and viewing areas

Recreational fitness areas

Basketball, hockey games or events at Sleeman Centre

Shows and performances at River Run Centre

Guelph Public Library at West End Community Centre

Residents who are under 18 years old are exempt from providing proof of vaccination or medical exemption if they are participating in an organized sports program. This includes sports leagues, organized pick-up sports, dance classes, martial arts, competitive swimming and swimming classes.

Medical exemptions from a doctor must include the reason for the exemption and any time limits associated with it.

The province is working to roll out a digital vaccine certificate and exemption platform. Until then, residents must bring a physical or digital copy of their vaccination receipt or medical exemption, be screened each time they enter and sign their name and phone number for contact tracing. Visitors should arrive early to make sure they get screened in time for programs and classes.

Download a vaccine receipt online at covid19.ontariohealth.ca using a green health card and postal code. Anyone with red and white health cards or no health card must call 1-833-943-3900.

Proof of vaccination is not required for:

Purchasing bus passes or bulky item tickets at service counters

Paying parking tickets, fines or taxes

Using the washroom (except at recreation facilities)

Getting married at City Hall

Visiting Guelph Museums

Bus pass and bulky item ticket sales suspended at recreation centres

Bus passes and bulky item ticket sales at Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre are suspended starting September 22. Residents can purchase these items instead at other locations around the city.

