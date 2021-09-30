22nd annual Mayor’s event for mental health

Attention news, photo and video editors

Guelph, Ont., September 30, 2021– Mayor Guthrie will host a free virtual event to mark World Mental Health Day on October 6, 2021. Guest speakers Helen Fishburn, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington and Dr. Anne-Marie Zajdlik, local health care leader and founder of Bracelet of Hope, will discuss mental health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A question and answer period will follow.

All are welcome to register on the Zoom platform or join live on Facebook at facebook.com/cmhaww.

The webinar will also be recorded and posted at a later date on Mayor Guthrie’s You Tube channel.

What

The Path Forward: Mental health in the wake of COVID-19

Free, virtual event hosted by Mayor Cam Guthrie to mark World Mental Health Day

Who

Helen Fishburn, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington

Dr. Anne-Marie Zajdlik, primary care physician, local health care leader, and founding director of Bracelet of Hope

Mayor Cam Guthrie

When

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12 noon

Where

Register on the Zoom platform: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hi1lo2eTR96yYgjQhtUz9Q A link will be sent to join the event live.

Or, watch the event live on Facebook at facebook.com/CMHAWW (no registration required; must be a member of Facebook)

Media Contact

Kate Sullivan, Communications Advisor

Mayor’s Office

City of Guelph

[email protected]

519-803-5972