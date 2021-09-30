22nd annual Mayor’s event for mental health
Guelph, Ont., September 30, 2021– Mayor Guthrie will host a free virtual event to mark World Mental Health Day on October 6, 2021. Guest speakers Helen Fishburn, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington and Dr. Anne-Marie Zajdlik, local health care leader and founder of Bracelet of Hope, will discuss mental health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A question and answer period will follow.
All are welcome to register on the Zoom platform or join live on Facebook at facebook.com/cmhaww.
The webinar will also be recorded and posted at a later date on Mayor Guthrie’s You Tube channel.
What
The Path Forward: Mental health in the wake of COVID-19
Free, virtual event hosted by Mayor Cam Guthrie to mark World Mental Health Day
Who
Helen Fishburn, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington
Dr. Anne-Marie Zajdlik, primary care physician, local health care leader, and founding director of Bracelet of Hope
Mayor Cam Guthrie
When
Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12 noon
Where
Register on the Zoom platform: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hi1lo2eTR96yYgjQhtUz9Q A link will be sent to join the event live.
Or, watch the event live on Facebook at facebook.com/CMHAWW (no registration required; must be a member of Facebook)
