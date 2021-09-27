Suburban Avenue closed starting October 4

Elizabeth Street to Durose Manufacturing Facility

Notice date: September 27, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Neptune Security Services to rehabilitate the Hadati Creek Retaining Wall crossing the Durose Manufacturing Facility parking lot.

Work begins October 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 4 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Suburban Avenue closed and detour in effect

Suburban Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Elizabeth Street to the Durose Manufacturing Facility during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Beaumont Crescent to Clearview Street, which becomes Suburban Avenue.

Pedestrian access

There are no sidewalks in the construction area and pedestrian access is not recommended during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Driveway access will not be impacted during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]