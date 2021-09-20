Speedvale Avenue reconstruction deferral notice

Glenwood Avenue to Marlborough Road

Notice date: September 20, 2021

Please be advised that the City of Guelph is deferring the Speedvale Avenue reconstruction project from Glenwood Avenue to Marlborough Road including Speedvale Avenue Bridge, know as Phase 1.

This reconstruction includes the installation of underground water and sewer pipes on Speedvale Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Marlborough Road and reconstruction of the Speedvale Avenue Bridge.

The project is being deferred due to the incoming tender costs being beyond the approved project budget. We are undertaking review of options and phasing to see how we can move this project forward.

Map of construction area

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we work on this important infrastructure project.

For more information

Ike Umar, C.E.T.,

Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]