Special Meeting of City Council, September 30, 2021, 4 p.m. on 797 Victoria Road North

Guelph, Ont., September 30, 2021—The Mayor has called a Special Meeting of City Council to be held this afternoon, September 30, 2021 at 4 p.m. regarding 797 Victoria Road North. This meeting is being called by the Mayor under Section 8.1 (d) of the City of Guelph Procedural By-law which allows for a Special City Council Meeting to be called on extraordinary occasions without the notice typically required under the Procedural By-law.

The meeting will be live streamed on the City’s Facebook page as well as guelph.ca/live.

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-822-1260 extension 5603

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]