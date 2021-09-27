September 30—a time for reflection and commemoration for the City of Guelph

Guelph, Ont., September 27, 2021— The federal government’s designation of September 30 as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation gives the City an opportunity to bring municipal employees and the community together to ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

The City will be lighting City Hall, the Covered Bridge and the Civic Museum orange through September 30 in commemoration. You will also see a number of learning opportunities and community events leading up to September 30; the Museum is hosting a Hope and Healing art Installation, Where the Rivers Meet display, and Rene Andre Meshake presents Anishinaabe Oral Tradition storytelling, and the Rotary Club of Guelph is presenting Towards Truth events from September 30 to October 3.

“Guelph joins communities across Canada in marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I want to thank Guelph Museums and the Rotary Club of Guelph for offering meaningful opportunities to learn, share, and connect with the stories and history of Indigenous peoples in Canada. This is a significant moment in our journey towards truth and reconciliation,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

September 30 is also Orange Shirt Day to honour the experiences of Indigenous Peoples, recognize their resilience and affirm a commitment that every child matters. City employees will be working that day, and some will be wearing orange shirts or orange stickers throughout the day in honour of the lives lost.

“The experience of Indigenous children, their families and communities through colonialization and the residential school system is unimaginable for many of us,” says Scott Stewart, CAO for the City for Guelph. “The first step toward reconciliation is people knowing the truth—and that means researching, talking about what happened and connecting with Indigenous communities.”

Take some time on September 30 to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities by living in the truth of this tragedy, increasing your awareness, and participating in programs and events that are available throughout the city.

Media contact

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]