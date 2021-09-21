Section of Alma Street South closed starting October 12

Inkerman Street to Crimea Street

Notice date: September 21, 2021

About the project

The City is working with J. Weber Contracting Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on Alma Street South, between Inkerman Street and Crimea Street.

Work begins October 12

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, October 12 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Alma Street South closed

Alma Street South will be closed to through traffic from Inkerman Street to Crimea Street during the project. Local access and traffic will be permitted along Alma Street South; however, there will be no through access south of the railway tracks.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk on Alma Street South will be closed to pedestrians between Inkerman Street and Crimea Street during construction. Please use the sidewalk along Edinburgh Road North.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]