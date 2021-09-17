Portions of Silvercreek skatepark closed starting September 20

Guelph, Ont., September 14, 2021 – Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is working to repair a weir (a low-lying dam) in the Speed River next to Silvercreek Park starting September 20 and is expected to take 3-6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

North of the Speed River

Sections of the Silvercreek Park parking lot and sodded areas will be fenced off during weir repairs. Access to driveways, Silvercreek Skatepark and trails will remain open, but may be intermittently impacted as work gets underway.

South of the Speed River

The eastern section of Silvercreek trail, between Edinburgh Road North and Water Street will be closed intermittently during construction.

Timing

This work is scheduled to begin on September 20 and is estimated to take 3-6 weeks.

Parking

On-street parking along Manor Park Crescent may be limited to allow for construction equipment to access the river.

The parking lot at Silvercreek Park will remain open, however many parking spaces will be fenced off for construction material and equipment and driveway access may be temporarily restricted during the construction date to move equipment and supplies.

For more information

Luke Jefferson, Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2527

[email protected]

Map of construction area