Natural Heritage Advisory Committee vacancy

Applications are being accepted for three Natural Heritage Advisory Committee members.

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 2, 2021

Closing date: September 23, 2021

Are you interested in exchanging ideas between Council and the public on protecting natural heritage features and maintaining, restoring and improving the biodiversity, connectivity and ecological functions of the City’s Natural Heritage system?

The Natural Heritage Advisory Committee provides you with an opportunity to provide input and perspectives to Council on City plans, strategies and studies with a natural heritage focus such as the Natural Heritage Action Plan, Urban Forest Management Plan, and sub-watershed studies, and updates to Official Plan policies relating to natural heritage and water resources.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The nine-member committee meets two-six times per year in the evenings. Meeting schedules are set annually.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Consideration will be given to applicants who demonstrate informed interest in natural heritage conservation and/or civic community matters through employment, volunteer or personal experiences.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

519-822-1260 extension 5603

TTY 519-826-9771 or Text: 226-821-2132

[email protected]

Learn about the committee

Jason Elliott, Environmental Planner

Policy Planning and Urban Design

City of Guelph

519 822-1260 extension 2563

[email protected]

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your completed online application or download and print application to: [email protected] with advisory committee name in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 extension 5603 and request a mailed application.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on Monday, November 22, 2021. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.