Month-long Culture Days celebrations kick off Friday

Guelph, Ont., September 23, 2021 – Create, participate and share during Culture Days 2021—a month-long program of events, exhibitions, artist talks, public art installations, livestreams, and performances celebrating Guelph’s rich arts and culture scene.

Beginning Friday September 24, the City, along with several local community organizations, will offer free events indoors, outdoors and online as part of a national celebration of culture while observing COVID-19 restrictions.

Local events kick-off with a Fourth Friday musical performance at 7 p.m. at Guelph Civic Museum featuring country-folk artist, Jiggity James. Tickets are sold-out for the live show, but you can tune into the livestream from the Museum’s Facebook page. On Fourth Fridays, admission to Guelph Civic Museum is waived from 5 to 9 p.m. Visitors are invited to explore current exhibitions including: Rapid Response: Collecting Experiences as they are Lived; Memory Cycle: Re-Sonified Artifacts, and a new temporary art installation entitled, Hope and Healing, by Métis artist Tracey-Mae Chambers. For more information and tickets to Culture Days events at Guelph Museums, visit guelphmuseums.ca.

The City’s 2020 and 2021 Artists in Residence—Jenny Mitchell and Anita Cazzola—will host artist talks about their residency projects. Mitchell’s Golden Guelph project was delayed by COVID-19 and wrapped up earlier this year with an online exhibition, which will be revisited and highlighted through a virtual artist talk October 19.

Cazzola’s project, Botanical Reclamation, will culminate with a virtual dye plant and medicinal plant walk September 29, an in-person artist talk in Market Square, co-presented with 10C, October 6, a temporary textile art installation at Yorklands Green Hub (former Ontario Reformatory) October 23-24, and an In-The-Round Community Conversation “On plants, resilience, and craft,” October 24. Registration through Eventbrite is requested to ensure capacity limits are observed.

On the heels of the Main Street Mural Project’s sixth installation in downtown Guelph, the City launches a six-part video series focused on public art October 6. New videos will be released throughout the month of October on Wednesdays and Fridays at noon on the Main Street Mural Project webpage on guelph.ca.

All Culture Days events are offered at no cost to reduce barriers to participation and appreciation.

For a full listing of what’s happening in Guelph, including special events presented by Guelph Black Heritage Society, Silence Sounds, Guelph Public Library, Guelph Arts Council, Bumaroo and Otherwise Studios, visit guelph.ca/culturedays.

About Culture Days

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture, inviting the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture in our communities. The celebrations occur over a four-week schedule of activities. Kicking off September 24 and running until October 24, Culture Days invites everyone to participate in and show appreciation for arts and culture in their own communities and nationwide. For more information visit culturedays.ca.

For more information

Tammy Adkin

Manager, Guelph Museums and Culture

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2775

[email protected]