Mont Street closed on September 13

Woolwich Street to Exhibition Street

Notice date: September 7, 2021

About the project

S.H.E.D. Ltd will be receiving materials using a crane for their site at 1 Mont Street.

Work begins September 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 13 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Mont Street closed

Mont Street will be closed from Woolwich Street to Exhibition Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal P.Eng.

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]