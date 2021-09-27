Construction update: Macdonell Street bridge weekend closures starting September 10

Elizabeth Street to Wellington Street East

Notice updated: September 27, 2021

About the project

The City is facilitating road closures so that Metrolinx can replace and repair the existing Speed River train bridge.

The City has also granted Metrolinx an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw. The exemption will allow overnight work as part of the project.

Macdonell Street bridge closed to all traffic on weekends throughout September and October

The Macdonell Street bridge will be closed to all through and local traffic, including people walking and biking, between Elizabeth Street and Wellington Street East from 9 p.m. Friday until 12:01 a.m. Monday on the following weekends:

September 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26

October 1-3, 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31

Truck traffic will detour along Victoria Road South, Stone Road and Hanlon Parkway. Trucks will not be permitted to access the downtown core via the bridge or other nearby residential streets. All other traffic should detour using Stevenson Street South, Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Arthur Street at Elizabeth Street closed on weekends from September 10 – October 3 and October 15 – October 31

On weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, September 10 to 12:01 a.m. Monday, October 3, and 9 p.m. Friday, October 15 to 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 1, the intersection of Macdonell Street, Arthur Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed to all through and local traffic.

Wellington Street at Woolwich Street closed on weekends from October 22 – October 31

On weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, October 22 to 12:01 a.m. Monday, November 1, the intersection of Macdonell Street, Wellington Street and Woolwich Street will be closed to all through and local traffic. On all prior weekend closures, the intersection will remain open and accessible.

Pedestrian and cyclist access

Sidewalks and bike lanes are also affected by all closures. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Heffernan pedestrian bridge to the north, or Neeve Street to the south as an alternate route.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Guelph Transit

Please visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation in using posted detour routes. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Metrolinx Guelph Wellington Community Relations

[email protected]

or

Traffic Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3414

[email protected]