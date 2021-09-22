Louisa Drive closed for road repairs October 5-7

Palmer Street and Grange Street

Louisa Drive closed to through traffic between Palmer and Grange Streets

The City is repairing and repaving portions of Louisa Drive (between Palmer Street and Grange Street) between October 5-7, weather permitting.

Street open to local traffic only

During the closure, only local traffic will be allowed. Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Glen Inglis, CRS-I, Public Works Supervisor

Roads and Right of Ways, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2630

[email protected]