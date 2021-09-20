Lane reductions on Verney and Earl streets start September 28

Geotechnical investigations on Verney Street, Earl Street and Stevenson Street North

Notice date: September 20, 2021

About the project

As part of the City’s water infrastructure maintenance program, upgrades to water main valve chambers are being planned along Verney Street, Earl Street and Stevenson Street North.

The City is working with EXP to undertake geotechnical investigation work to support this project. This work includes drilling bore holes to obtain information about subsurface soil conditions.

Work begins September 28

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 28 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

While drilling work takes place, there will be temporary lane reduction on Verney Street between Woolwich Street and Exhibition Street, and Earl Street at Dufferin Street. No lane reductions are planned for Stevenson Street North. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Temporary sidewalk closures may be required to complete the project. Signs will guide pedestrians to use open sidewalks on the opposite side of the road.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible during the geotechnical investigation.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Amanda Pepping, Project Manager

Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2187

[email protected]