Join us September 29 to talk about the future of drinking water in Guelph

Help guide the City’s Water Supply Master Plan

The City is updating the Water Supply Master Plan, the City’s long-term plan for ensuring we sustain our drinking water sources and services as our community grows.

This master plan update includes reviewing our current drinking water sources and identifying options for more sources from now until 2051.

Our first open house was held in February 2020. We used your input to guide our plans and now it’s time to share what we’ve learned and what we’re recommending.

Have your say

We want your thoughts on potential drinking water sources we’ve evaluated with criteria you told us was important. Join us for a virtual open house to learn about Guelph’s Water Supply Master Plan, our current drinking water sources, our expected needs to 2051 and our recommendations for meeting them, what the next steps are. This live, virtual open house includes a presentation and an opportunity to ask questions.

What: Water supply master plan update virtual open house

Where: Online via Teams Meeting

When: September 29, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Register in advance

To register for this live, virtual event, provide your name, email address and telephone number (if you are joining by telephone only) to Tracey McKenna at [email protected] or 416-605-6678.

Please include any accessibility requirements you have and feel welcome to submit questions in advance.

The link to the live event will also be posted at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/wsmp the day of the open house.

Other ways to get involved

Join the conversation and share your thoughts at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/wsmp

Read about our progress. Project information is posted and updated at guelph.ca/wsmp

Join our mailing list by sending your name and address (email or post mail) to [email protected]

Follow the City on Twitter and Facebook

For more information

Visit guelph.ca/wsmp for the latest information about the Water Supply Master Plan update.

To provide your comments, request additional information or to be added to the project mailing list, please contact:

Dave Belanger, M.Sc., P.Geo. Water Supply Program Manager

Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2186

[email protected]

Matthew Alexander, M.Sc., P.Geo., Project Manager

AECOM Canada Ltd

226-821-4906

[email protected]

This notice was first issued on September 16, 2021.