Join us September 22 as we talk about next steps for Clair-Maltby

Council to discuss proposed amendments to Guelph’s Official Plan

Guelph, Ont., September 9, 2021 – Join us as Council discusses proposed amendments to Guelph’s Official Plan to finalize our shared vision for the planned Clair-Maltby community in Guelph’s south end.

September 22, 2021

6 p.m.

This is a remote statutory public meeting of that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live.

Proposed amendments would remove existing land use policies and designations for the Clair-Maltby lands in the current version of the Official Plan and add the secondary plan as a new section with policies, schedules and definitions specific to the Clair-Maltby area.

The secondary plan is based on six years of extensive consultation and planning and presents a vision, principles, land use designations and policies to guide development in the Clair-Maltby area to 2051. The plan also reflects the vision and direction developed with community input over the past four years.

Share your thoughts

Explore the draft secondary plan and supporting documents including the environmental impact study, servicing plans, energy and utilities study, and the fiscal impact assessment.

To share your comments on the draft secondary plan and proposed Official Plan amendments at the Council meeting, or to provide a written submission, please register at guelph.ca/delegate, email [email protected] or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

About Clair-Maltby

The City, with input from the community, has created a draft secondary plan for the Clair-Maltby area in the south end of Guelph. Following the City’s environment-first approach and aligning with the priorities and directions of the City’s strategic plan, the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan sets out the direction for creating a vibrant, urban community that respects and protects natural heritage including the Paris-Galt Moraine and water resources.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]