Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Loyobo FIT



Loyobo FIT opened their Guelph location in 2018. They are a hybrid fitness community, built on the four pillars of their Self-Love Framework: Movement, Mindset, Nourishment and Community. They are committed to being anti-diet, focusing on joyful movement, intuitive eating, and mindset shifts with the goal of helping their members learn to love their bodies.

Loyobo FIT is located at 199 Victoria Road South.

Courtney McCarthy, owner of Loyobo FIT

Courtney McCarthy is an ACE (American Council on Exercise) certified group fitness instructor, zumba instructor, and mindset coach. She is the CEO and founder of Loyobo FIT and her mission is very much built out of her own experiences with diet culture, IBS, and trying to hate her body into something better. Her passion is to help others, especially women, ditch diet culture for good, find joy in movement and learn to love their bodies!

Business background

Loyobo FIT opened in 2018. Courtney started Loyobo FIT because she had spent years struggling with painful symptoms of IBS, trying to hate her body into something better, and fighting an unhealthy battle with food and her weight. None of it worked for her – in fact, most diets and weight loss programs ended up making her feel worse. She wanted to find a better way, and to create a space where all, especially women, could feel welcome – where people could ditch diet culture for good, experience joyful movement, and shift their mindsets. She wanted to build a real community, to support and encourage one another in their fitness journeys.

Courtney completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Guelph, and states that she feels most at home and comfortable in Guelph which led to the choice to open their location here.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Courtney responded, “We firmly believe that we are offering a much-needed service that will help many in the community have better relationships with their bodies, and thus with each other as well. The pandemic has caused us to take a huge hit – while we are continuing to thrive, we are greatly dependent on the continued support of local residents.”

We also asked what makes Loyobo FIT unique.

“Loyobo FIT is a hybrid fitness community and offers a far broader range of services than just fitness classes,” replied Courtney. “Memberships include access to regular coaching calls on mindset and intuitive eating, member socials, a members’ only Facebook group, regular challenges, and a success coach to act as a touch point and help members make the most of their memberships. Services such as one-on-one coaching, as well additional workshops and events are available for an additional fee.”

The company’s future plans include continuing to expand their team and membership base as they are constantly striving to improve. They are continually participating in professional development training to become fully trauma-informed, anti-racist, and affirming, and continue to offer new services and programs to meet all members’ needs.

Courtney and the entire Loyobo FIT team would like to thank all their members for continuing to show up and for having the bravery and vulnerability to share their health and wellness journey with them. They would also like to thank all their supporters in the greater Guelph community who have helped them in various ways through the past 3 years, and especially the past 18 months. For anyone who has not tried their program yet, they would love to meet you!

Visit Loyobo FIT's website to learn more about their program offerings and memberships.

