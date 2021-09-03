Guelph releases top 5 priorities for federal election candidates

Guelph, Ont., September 3, 2021- In advance of the federal election that has been called for Monday, September 20th, the City of Guelph has released a list of five priorities that need federal support. Mayor Cam Guthrie is calling on candidates to support these priorities and, if elected, to advance them on Guelph’s behalf in the House of Commons.

“These five priorities are vital to ensure Guelph is future ready, and they all require federal partnership and leadership to make them happen. I call on all candidates to pledge to work hand-in-hand with local government to deliver for our city,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

The priorities are:

Invest in municipal infrastructure to stimulate economic recovery focusing on climate change adaptation and natural disaster mitigation-related infrastructure, Guelph’s Active Transportation network, and the City’s fibre-optic network Advance the electrification of the transportation sector by funding electrical infrastructure upgrades, growing the local EV charging network, and continuing the electrification of Guelph Transit Empower municipal climate-change leadership by funding net-zero carbon initiatives for new and renovated municipal facilities, helping Guelph reach its 40% tree canopy goal, and investing in the circular economy Support housing attainability through policy change and funding for greater affordability across the housing spectrum, including home ownership, rental housing, and supportive housing Implement the next Safe Restart Agreement to cover the projected 2021 Guelph Transit deficit and to support hard-hit City services until revenues stabilize post-pandemic

Mayor Guthrie is prepared to meet with local candidates to provide more details about these priorities and talk about how the local and federal levels of government could work together to achieve them.

The City also supports the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ platform for the 2021 federal election, which can be found at ourfrontlinesolutions.ca.

Voters can find information about how, when and where to vote, as well as about local Guelph candidates, by visiting the Elections Canada website and entering their postal code.

