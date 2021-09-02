Guelph Museums Advisory Committee vacancy

Applications are being accepted for a Guelph Museum Advisory Committee member.

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 2, 2021

Closing date: September 23, 2021

Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House are active places of education and exploration that highlight the history of our community for both residents and visitors

If you are interested in strategic planning, fundraising, being an ambassador for the museums or sharing ideas to increase and maintain membership this committee is for you. You will also help approve community museum operating policies as required by the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The nine-member committee meets at the Guelph Civic Museum or McCrae House the fourth Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m., except July, August and December (nine meetings in a year).

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in fundraising, philanthropy, community engagement and elementary education

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

519-822-1260 ext. 5603

TTY 519-826-9771 or Text: 226-821-2132

[email protected]

Learn about the committee

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Guelph Museums, Recreation and Culture

City of Guelph

519 836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your completed online application or download and print application to: [email protected] with advisory committee name in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 ext. 5603 and request a mailed application.

Appointment Date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on Monday, November 22, 2021. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.