Goods Exchange Weekend begins September 3

Guelph, Ont., September 2, 2021– Guelph’s fall Goods Exchange Weekend is September 3-6.

Residents looking to get rid of unwanted household items or pick up gently used furniture, appliances, and toys are encouraged to participate in the Goods Exchange Weekend.

Participate in this free community re-use event by following these simple steps:

Sanitize and label items you wish to give away as “Free” and place them at the curb after 5 p.m. on Friday, September 3.

Prevent misunderstandings by ensuring items such as children’s bikes, toys and gardening tools are not accidentally left near the curb.

Tour your neighbourhood to see what great finds are at the curb; make sure to wear masks and stay two metres away from other people.

Remove items that were not picked up from your curb by 7 p.m. on Monday, September 6. Items left at the curb may result in a fine or cleanup fee under the Waste Management Bylaw.

The next Goods Exchange is May 20-23.

Bulky Item Collection Program

Large items, such as furniture and appliances, are not collected as part of regular weekly curbside collection. Residents who miss the Goods Exchange Weekend can make arrangements to have large items picked up at the curb through the City’s user-pay Large Item Collection Program.

For more information

Asia Murphy, Waste Resources Coordinator

Compliance and Performance, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2061

[email protected]