Fire extinguished at 7136 Schaefer Road in Pilkington Township

Guelph, Ont., September 29, 2021 – On Tuesday, September 28 at 1:40 p.m., Guelph Fire responded to a reported fire at 7136 Schaefer Road in Pilkington Township. Firefighters arrived to find heavy grey smoke coming from the back door and basement of the residence.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

A female occupant of the home was assessed by Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services (GWPS) but declined to go to hospital. All other occupants were evacuated.

The cause of the fire along, with an estimate of damage, is still under investigation.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Maryhill Fire Department and the Guelph Humane Society for their assistance.

Media contact

Dave Elloway, Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

City of Guelph

519-824-6590 extension 2127

[email protected]