Excavation and geotechnical work begins in Baker parking lot

Guelph, Ont., September 28, 2021 – The City and its contractors are beginning hydrogeological and geotechnical investigative work, a groundwater pumping test and archeological excavation work in the Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots in preparation for the Baker District redevelopment.

Work begins this week

Crucial on-site work must be done before the ground freezes. Starting this week, contractors are performing investigative work in the Baker Street parking lot. Work includes performing a groundwater pumping test and archeological excavation work to clear the site of any archaeological artifacts and/or human remains. Archeological work will happen Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The pumping test is expected to last about one week, with archeological excavation work continuing until mid December, weather permitting.

Construction impacts

As part of the pumping test, the contractor will need to be on site for three (3) consecutive days, over a 24-hour period, during the week of October 4. You may notice crews on site with lighting and generators during this time. We are making every effort to prevent noise and light pollution during these activities.

Downtown parking options

Public parking is available in the East, West and Market parkades, and the Macdonell Street lot. Free two-hour on-street parking also continues to be available throughout the downtown.

For more information

Prasoon Adhikari, Supervisor, Environmental Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2946

[email protected]