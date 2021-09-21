UPDATED: York Road and Stevenson Street South

Construction schedule updated September 21, 2021

March 29 to end of December 2021: York Road will be closed between Ontario Street and Brockville Avenue.

Week of July 26 to late December 2021: Stevenson Street South will be closed at Alice Street.

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street. Water pipe work on Stevenson Street South will be done as part of the York Road project.

Road closures and detours

York Road will be closed between Ontario Street and Brockville Avenue. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street, Elizabeth Street, and Victoria Road.

Stevenson Street South will be closed from Elizabeth Street to York Road to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. The intersection of Alice Street and Stevenson Street will be completely closed. No vehicles will be able to pass this area as there will be an open excavation in the roadway. Vehicles will not be able to turn left or right onto Stevenson Street from Alice Street.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along York Road will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the north or south side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow signs and cross over York Road at designated crossings.

Portions of the sidewalk along Stevenson Street South will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the east or west side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow signs and cross over Stevenson Street South at designated crossings.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Ferra Flooring Carpet One Floor & Home and the Unitarian Congregation of Guelph located at the intersection of Harris Street and York Road both remain open during construction and will be accessible from Harris Street.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Guelph Transit impacts

Guelph Transit Route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection

Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, according to your regular schedule.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]