Community Grant Allocation Panel vacancy

Applications are being accepted for four Community Grant Allocation Panel members.

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 2, 2021

Closing date: September 23, 2021

The City of Guelph believes that community benefit organizations play an essential role in improving the wellbeing of Guelph residents. The Community Investment Strategy was developed to improve the way the City supports, partners and funds these important organizations.

If your interests are ensuring the wellbeing of the citizens of Guelph, this panel may be for you. As a member of the Community Grant Allocation Panel, you will be responsible for the annual allocation of Community Investment Funding through the City of Guelph Community Grant Program, through a transparent, accountable and consistent way to eligible community benefit organizations whose work positively impacts on the wellbeing of Guelph as a whole, its neighbourhoods and individuals.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The twelve-member committee meets approximately ten times per year between October and March each year as needed. Meetings are typically scheduled on weekday evenings. Some work is required in between meetings to review grant applications.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Members should strive to reflect diversity of Guelph residents as defined by the City’s Employee Diversity and Inclusion Plan

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with experience in: municipal granting to community benefit organizations; community benefit sector in Guelph; local community, its needs and aspirations; social services, arts and culture, special events, community recreation and sports; financial expertise and community programming and evaluation techniques.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee. Members must have no real or perceived conflicts of interest.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

519-822-1260 ext. 5603

TTY 519-826-9771 or Text: 226-821-2132

[email protected]

For more information

Alex Goss, Manager

Community Investment, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your completed online application or download and print application to: [email protected] with Community Grant Allocation Panel in the subject line.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on Monday, November 22, 2021. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.