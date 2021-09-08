City of Guelph services during COVID-19

This page is updated regularly, and information changes quickly. Please follow #COVID19Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

City services during COVID-19

Building permits and inspections

The City will continue inspections for essential construction and accepting, reviewing and issuing all building permits. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

Ontario One Call: utility locate requests

The City is prioritizing utility locate requests for emergencies and for businesses providing essential services.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is open at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only. Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

Garbage and recycling

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual. Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines – please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Open Saturdays. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of food vendors and shopping guidelines.

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops.

Guelph Museums

McCrae House, Guelph Civic Museum are open. Information about programming will be posted at guelphmuseums.ca.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You may attend court remotely by audio or video. Before attending your new court date or any previously-scheduled court date, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor.

For more information, please call 519-826-0762 extension 2900 or email [email protected]

Guelph Public Library

All library locations are open for in-person visits with regular summer hours. Visit www.guelphpl.ca for locations, hours and service updates.

Guelph Transit

Masks are required. Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service. Administration office is open.

Parks, pools, splashpads and sports fields

Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t live with and avoid crowds larger than 100 people.

You can use splash pads, wading pools, Lyon pool, skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, cricket pitches, disc golf courses, soccer fields and tennis/pickleball courts.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules, registration and booking information and COVID-19 safety measures.

Recreation facilities

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre are open to purchase transit passes and large item waste collection tickets.

Rent an arena or pool

Arena floor and pool rentals are available for user groups. Capacity for indoor spectators is 50 per cent of the usual seats. For rental information, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5678, option 1.

Drop in for a swim

Drop-in swims are running at Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre. Register and pay with a credit card for drop-in swims up to 72 hours in advance online or call 519-837-5699. Payment can also be taken in person.

Lockers, showers and saunas remain closed. Change rooms and the viewing gallery will be open.

Outdoor sports and programs

Outdoor sports leagues can resume games and practices provided they limit spectators to 75 per cent capacity. Outdoor recreation programs, fitness classes and personal training are permitted where people can stay at least two metres apart.

Swimming lessons are coming back in the fall

The City will offer learn to swim programs again in the fall. Watch for the details online at recenroll.ca in August for fall 2021 program registration.

River Run Centre

River Run Centre is open to events with reserved seating. Information about upcoming events will be posted at riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

The Sleeman Centre is open for spectators to watch Guelph Nighthawks home games, with 1,000 seats available. Visit thenighthawks.ca for a complete list of upcoming games and tickets.

Water meter replacements resumed

If you’re due for a water meter replacement or had a meter replacement appointment postponed, Neptune Technologies will be reaching out to you by letter or phone to book an appointment.

Report a concern

Up to 100 people can gather outdoors and up to 25 people can gather indoors. If you live alone you can have close contact with one other household.

COVID-19 charges and fines August 29-September 4

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers will not stop people out walking or driving. Officers will issue charges and fines for blatant, deliberate or repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act. A summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges will be updated every Tuesday.

Bylaw compliance responded to 6 calls related to gatherings. No charges were issued.

calls related to gatherings. No charges were issued. Guelph Police Service issued no tickets or charges.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Everyone 12 or older can get vaccinated

Get vaccinated wherever you can, as soon as you can. All COVID-19 vaccines being used are clinically-tested and approved by Health Canada. They are safe, effective; they protect you and those around you.

You no longer have to pre-register or book an appointment! Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccination to see a list of drop-in clinics near you.

Book an appointment at a pharmacy

Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a pharmacy near you. Book an appointment or call to see if walk-in vaccinations are available.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Check the most up-to-date list of symptoms and take the self-assessment. Learn more about where and when to get tested for COVID-19.

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

housing or emergency shelter . Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-822-0912 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Businesses in control or lockdown, or previously modified Stage 2 restriction regions can apply for rebates to help with fixed costs, including PPE , property tax and energy bills. Find out if your business is eligible.

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to COVID-19?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

