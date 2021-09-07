City of Guelph receives top recognition for 2021 budget presentation

Guelph, Ont., September 7, 2021—The City of Guelph has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2021 budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“On behalf of Council and our team at the City, I’m honoured to receive this award,” said Tara Baker, city treasurer and general manager, Finance. “It recognizes the dedication to financial planning and transparency in developing our yearly budgets, and accountability to our community.”

The GFOA represents public finance officials throughout Canada and the United States. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City of Guelph’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work done by our Finance team and staff from across the organization,” said Trevor Lee, deputy CAO, Corporate Services. “This was the first year we moved from traditional budget presentation methods to innovative, leading-edge delivery of an online budget format and presentation that aligned budget with our strategic plan.

City staff is currently working on the 2022 and 2023 budgets to be presented to Council on November 16. Visit guleph.ca/budget in the coming weeks for budget information and public opportunities to get involved in the budget process.

About the GFOA

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada to advance excellence in government finance. It provides best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

Media contact

Tara Baker, City Treasurer and General Manager

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2084

[email protected]