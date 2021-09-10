Qualifying bookings come with a $100 gift card to spend at local shops and restaurants

Guelph, Ont., September 10, 2021 – The City of Guelph has launched See you in Guelph, a new initiative to encourage locals and visitors to support the local tourism industry by booking overnight stays in Guelph.

Locals and visitors booking a minimum consecutive two-night stay at one of six participating Guelph hotels and guest houses will get a $100 VISA gift card to use for dining, shopping and experiencing the best Guelph has to offer during their stay, further supporting local businesses. The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario reports that, on average, customers using gift cards spend one to six times the value of the gift card.

“Our hospitality industry has been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19 and they are still very much in recovery”, says John Regan, general manager of Economic Development and Tourism. “See you in Guelph directly injects revenue back to accommodation providers through overnight stays, while also encouraging spending at Guelph’s shops and restaurants.”

This special offer applies to new bookings made by October 15, 2021 for overnight stays through to the end of the year, with 300 cards available on a first booked basis. Get all the details about See you in Guelph, including a list of participating accommodation providers, at exploreguelph.ca/seeyouinguelph.

The See you in Guelph program is funded by Council-approved COVID-19 tourism recovery funds aimed at helping tourism-focused organizations and businesses through pandemic recovery.

Media contact

John Regan, General Manager

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

[email protected]