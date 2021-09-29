City increases fines for nuisance parties following rise in restricted gatherings

Fines go up from $500 to $750

Guelph, Ont., September 29, 2021 – The City of Guelph has increased its fines under the Nuisance Party Bylaw following 293 complaints for noise and nuisance parties since the start of September. New fine amounts were in effect September 27.

Tickets for nuisance parties and related conduct such as hosting, attending, permitting, continuing or refusing to leave a nuisance party have been raised from $500 to $750 (not including the victim surcharge). People who interfere with enforcement may receive a $1,000 fine. Nuisance party hosts and guests are also subject to fines set out in the Reopening Ontario Act, with a cost of $750 for failing to comply with restrictions and $10,000 for hosting a gathering that breaks COVID-19 gathering limits.

“We requested an increase in fines for our Nuisance Party Bylaw based on what happened this past weekend and throughout September,” says Scott Green, manager of Corporate and Community Safety at the City of Guelph. “This increase shows how serious we are about protecting our neighbourhoods, residents and first responders.”

Currently, public health guidelines do allow small gatherings indoors with 25 people, however, if attendees can’t stay two metres apart, masks need to be worn.

How to report a nuisance party

Report a nuisance party directly to Guelph Police on the non-emergency phone line by calling 519-824-1212.

Report parking, noise and garbage complaints to the City’s bylaw team by calling 519-837-2529.

