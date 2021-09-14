City and Guelph Transit union ratify collective agreement

GUELPH, ON, September 13, 2021 – Guelph City Council and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1189 representing the City’s transit employees, voted to ratify a new collective agreement.

“We want to thank the bargaining teams for working together to negotiate a settlement that protects citizens’ interests and provides fair, equitable and competitive compensation to employees,” said Colleen Clack-Bush, Acting CAO, City of Guelph.

ATU Local 1189 members will receive a wage increase over the three-year contract — 1.5 per cent in 2022, 1.75 per cent in 2023, and 1.75 per cent in 2024.

“We value and appreciate the work of our employees, and are pleased that we have reached an agreement without any disruption to the City’s transit system,” said Mark Ellis, Guelph’s general manager of Human Resources.

The City has accounted for the immediate financial impact associated with the new collective agreement in its 2022 and 2023 budget.

The new agreement is effective July 1, 2021.

