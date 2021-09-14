Baker and Wyndham parking lots close October 1

Guelph, Ont., September 14, 2021 – The Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots are closing permanently on October 1 for the Baker District redevelopment, a vibrant district nestled in Guelph’s historic core that will create a renewed area of activity, commerce and civic space for the local community and city.

The next step for the redevelopment requires that the site, formerly a public burying ground, be mechanically dug up to clear the site of any archaeological artifacts before construction can start.

Towards the end of the week of September 20, we’ll start preparing for the archaeological excavation. We’ll remove the parking payment machines, gates and barriers for both parking lots and parts of each lot will be blocked off for bore hole drilling and test sites. Parking in the Baker and Wyndham Street parking lots will be free during this brief period before closing.

Where to park downtown after October 1

The City is working carefully to minimize impacts to downtown businesses, residents and visitors and ample public parking remains available in the East, West and Market parkades, and the Macdonell Street lot. Free two-hour on-street parking also continues to be available throughout the downtown.

We’ll also be reviewing our overall downtown parking needs through a master plan update that will start in 2022.

Monthly parking permits

We’re notifying parking permit holders directly about their new parking location. Monthly permit holders are moving to the Market Parkade. If you have a monthly permit for the Baker or Wyndham lots and haven’t received a notice, please email us at [email protected] to let us know if you want to keep your monthly permit and park in the Market Parkade after October 1, or to cancel your permit.

For more information about parking

Parking Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2888

[email protected]

For more information about Baker District redevelopment

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager, Facilities

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3886

[email protected]