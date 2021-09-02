Art Gallery of Guelph Board of Trustees vacancy

Applications are being accepted for Art Gallery of Guelph Board of Trustees member.

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: September 2, 2021

Closing date: September 23, 2021

The Art Gallery of Guelph’s main interface with the public is through our work with a diversity of artists, reflected in our exhibitions, programs, education activities, and community events. As a member of the Board of Trustees, you will bring your background, skills, and knowledge to support the gallery’s mission and strategic direction as it works to advance artistic experiences that nurture creative excellence, strengthen community and inform public discourse, contributing to positive social change.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone. Priority will be given to applicants of equity seeking groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The twelve-member committee meets three times per year in February/March, May/June and October/November the Art Gallery of Guelph.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants with legal or financial experience and/or background related to community organizing and nonprofit administration.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Contact information

City Clerk’s Office

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 5603

Learn more about the board

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]

How to apply

Online

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your completed online application or download and print application to: [email protected] with the board name in the subject line.

Without computer access

Applications can be picked up at ServiceGuelph located on the first floor, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 519-822-1260 extension 5603 and request a mailed application.

Appointment date

Appointments will be made public at City Council on November 22, 2021. Applicants will be contacted following this date by City Clerk’s Office staff as to the status of their application.

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in the recruitment process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office.