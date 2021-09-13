Apply for 2022 Community Grant funding by October 8

Guelph, Ont., September 13, 2021 – Applications to the City’s 2022 Community Grant program are now open.

We invite eligible not-for-profit organizations to apply for funding that supports operating costs, events, special programs or projects, or for small capital items that benefit the community.

Applicants have an option of up to three years of funding for operational grants or one-year project grants. Applications are evaluated based on:

Benefit it will have on the lives of Guelph residents.

Community support for organization and its programs, projects and events.

Sustainability and need for funding.

Applicants must meet all criteria in the City of Guelph’s Community Grant Policy to be a recipient.

Apply in three steps:

Read the application guide to learn about grant requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria Download and complete the application at guelph.ca/grants Submit completed applications to [email protected] by October 8, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Available Community Grant funding is subject to City Council approval during the 2022 budget process this fall.

For more information

Alex Goss, Manager, Community Investment

Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]