Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East lane reductions on August 12

Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East
Notice date: August 11, 2021
About the project
The City is working with IBI Group to maintain sewer monitoring equipment.
Work begins August 12
Work is expected to start on Thursday, August 12 at 7 a.m. and take about two (2) hours to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
The intersection of Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East will be reduced to one lane during the construction project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jim Hall
Development and Infrastructure Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 3514
[email protected]