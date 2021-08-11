Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East lane reductions on August 12

Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East

Notice date: August 11, 2021

About the project

The City is working with IBI Group to maintain sewer monitoring equipment.

Work begins August 12

Work is expected to start on Thursday, August 12 at 7 a.m. and take about two (2) hours to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

The intersection of Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East will be reduced to one lane during the construction project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jim Hall

Development and Infrastructure Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3514

[email protected]