Victoria Road North Closed starting August 30

Woodlawn Road East to Marden Road

Notice date: August 18, 2021

About the project

Alectra Utilities is working with Drexler Construction to install underground electrical service to the development at 675 Victoria Road North and repave the road surface.

Work begins August 30

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 30 and take about 3 days to complete, weather permitting.

Victoria Road North closed and detour in effect

Victoria Road North will be closed from Woodlawn Road East to Marden Road to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Woodlawn Road East, Highway 6 and Marden Road. Local traffic will be permitted along Victoria Road East, however, there will be no through access at 675 Victoria Road North.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal P.Eng.

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

Mobile 519-221-1002

[email protected]