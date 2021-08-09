St. George’s Park courts closed September 7 for construction

Guelph, Ont., August 9, 2021 – The St. George’s Park courts will be closed for construction starting September 7 until spring 2022, weather permitting, as we reconfigure the space.

The new courts will feature:

Four courts, each with tennis and pickleball lines

LED lights for the new courts and nearby community ice rink

Fencing

Walkways and hard surfaces for accessibility

Park furniture

Parking and driveway improvements

Trees

The existing courts and lighting at St. George’s Park are being replaced because they have reached the end of their lifecycle. We will follow our Outdoor Lighting Guidelines to design and install the lighting at the park.

One nearby tree will be removed for safety due to declining health and condition. A mature sugar maple tree with a cavity is being protected. We will continue to monitor the tree after construction.

Adding pickleball lines

We’ll be adding pickleball lines, in addition to tennis lines, to all four courts at St. George’s Park. It’s important to us that the spaces we offer everyone to play can be used for as many purposes as possible to meet the needs of our community.

Where to play instead

Visit guelph.ca/tennis for a list of courts nearby to play while construction is underway.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]