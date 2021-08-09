St. George’s Park courts closed September 7 for construction

Guelph, Ont., August 9, 2021 – The St. George’s Park courts will be closed for construction starting September 7 until spring 2022, weather permitting, as we reconfigure the space.
The new courts will feature:
- Four courts, each with tennis and pickleball lines
- LED lights for the new courts and nearby community ice rink
- Fencing
- Walkways and hard surfaces for accessibility
- Park furniture
- Parking and driveway improvements
- Trees
The existing courts and lighting at St. George’s Park are being replaced because they have reached the end of their lifecycle. We will follow our Outdoor Lighting Guidelines to design and install the lighting at the park.
One nearby tree will be removed for safety due to declining health and condition. A mature sugar maple tree with a cavity is being protected. We will continue to monitor the tree after construction.
Adding pickleball lines
We’ll be adding pickleball lines, in addition to tennis lines, to all four courts at St. George’s Park. It’s important to us that the spaces we offer everyone to play can be used for as many purposes as possible to meet the needs of our community.
Where to play instead
Visit guelph.ca/tennis for a list of courts nearby to play while construction is underway.
For more information
Jyoti Pathak, Park Planner
Park and Trail Development, Parks
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2431
[email protected]