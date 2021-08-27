Sidewalk closures starting September 2

Baker Street, Yarmouth Street and Quebec Street

Notice date: August 27, 2021

About the project

Dakon Construction is working with TMP Platforms to install a scaffolding system as part of a building façade improvement project.

Work begins September 2

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, September 2 and take about two days on each street, weather permitting. Each street will be completed separately to minimize the impact of sidewalk closures.

Pedestrian access

The Baker Street sidewalk along 2 Quebec Street will be closed first, followed by the Quebec Street side and then the Yarmouth Street side. Pedestrians will be asked to cross at the nearest protected crosswalk to get around the closure. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal P.Eng.

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]