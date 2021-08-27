See a grey fire hydrant? It’s okay, it’s just waiting for a new coat

Guelph, Ont., August 27, 2021 – Some of Guelph’s fire hydrants are getting a new coat of paint this year.

Starting August 30, the City’s contractor is repainting about 350 fire hydrants. The contractor will remove old paint and rust from the hydrants before priming them with grey paint. Hydrants will then get repainted with a fresh coat of yellow and green. All repainting will take about two months to finish, weather permitting.

What to expect

There are no impacts to traffic or water service for repainting but people can expect some noise from the paint removal work which is done using an air compressor and needle gun.

The contractor has a hazardous substance control and spill plan in place to protect storm drains, our source water and the environment in the event of a paint spill.

Why the new coat?

Fresh paint keeps Guelph’s fire hydrants in good shape and makes them easier for Guelph Fire, City staff and the public to see.

For more information

Kelly Beirnes, Supervisor, Water Distribution

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3471

[email protected]