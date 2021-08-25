Section of Dawson Road closed starting August 30

Speedvale Avenue West to Campbell Road

Notice date: August 25, 2021

About the project

The Guelph Junction Railway is working to upgrade the south railway crossing on Dawson Road, between Speedvale Avenue West and Campbell Road.

Work begins August 30

Work is expected to start on Monday, August 30 at 12:01 a.m. and be completed on Wednesday, September 1 at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Dawson Road closed

Dawson Road will be closed from Speedvale Avenue West to Campbell Road to all through traffic during the project. Local business access will be permitted north of Speedvale Avenue West and south of Woodlawn Road. Alternate routes will be available through Silvercreek Parkway North and Edinburgh Road.

Pedestrian and cyclist access

Pedestrians and cyclists access will be permitted through the construction area during the project. A person from traffic control will be on site to guide pedestrians and cyclists. Please stay clear of all work equipment and follow posted signs for safety.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to private driveways in the construction area during working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during the planned track maintenance.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway, Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-766-7121

[email protected]