Section of Dawson Road closed starting August 30

Speedvale Avenue West to Campbell Road
Notice date: August 25, 2021
About the project
The Guelph Junction Railway is working to upgrade the south railway crossing on Dawson Road, between Speedvale Avenue West and Campbell Road.
Work begins August 30
Work is expected to start on Monday, August 30 at 12:01 a.m. and be completed on Wednesday, September 1 at 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Dawson Road closed
Dawson Road will be closed from Speedvale Avenue West to Campbell Road to all through traffic during the project. Local business access will be permitted north of Speedvale Avenue West and south of Woodlawn Road. Alternate routes will be available through Silvercreek Parkway North and Edinburgh Road.
Pedestrian and cyclist access
Pedestrians and cyclists access will be permitted through the construction area during the project. A person from traffic control will be on site to guide pedestrians and cyclists. Please stay clear of all work equipment and follow posted signs for safety.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to private driveways in the construction area during working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during the planned track maintenance.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Les Petroczi, General Manager
Guelph Junction Railway, Economic Development and Tourism
City of Guelph
519-766-7121
[email protected]