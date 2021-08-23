Safe Semester kicks off September 3

Macdonell and Wyndham streets closed Fridays and Saturdays

10 p.m.–4 a.m.

Guelph, Ont., August 23, 2021 – Guelph’s Safe Semester runs September 3-October 3 to support a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students.

With a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely. In addition to Guelph’s seasonal patio program closures (which overlap Safe Semester closures on September 3 and 4), Macdonell Street is closed nightly between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street is closed nightly between Carden Street and Cork Street on:

September 10 and 11

September 17 and 18

September 24 and 25

October 1 and 2

During the closures, there is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Residents and visitors in the area can park in the available parking lots. Any cars parked on closed streets during Safe Semester will be towed at the owner’s expense. Accessible portable washrooms will be set up near Guelph Central Station at the east end of Carden Street.

Over its 10-year run, Safe Semester has brought year-over-year improvement to downtown road safety, as well as reductions in the instances of public urination and illegal parking.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]