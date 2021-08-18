Register for fall recreation programs September 8

Registration begins Wednesday, September 8 at 7:30 a.m.

Preview registered fall programs (e.g. swimming, fitness classes, and general leisure activities, etc.) at guelph.ca/recenroll. Fall recreation programs start October 4.

You are encouraged to register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699.

If you are paying with cash, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Note: We’ll issue refunds if programs are cancelled due to low enrollment or COVID-19.

Also, if you are registering your child in swimming lessons (preschool to Swimmer 3), one parent/guardian per child needs to be in the pool.

Drop-in program fees

As Ontario continues to reopen, we are returning to approved rates and fees, effective September 7, 2021, for drop-in programs such as swims, skates, and fitness programs.

2021 rates, fees and charges guide

COVID-19 screening process

All visitors must complete an electronic COVID-19 Visitor Screening form before entering our recreation facilities. Parents/guardians will complete this form for their children as well as themselves before entry.