Register for fall recreation programs September 8

West End pool closing for annual maintenance September 7 to 17

Guelph, Ont., August 24, 2021 – Registered recreation programs are back this fall with registration kicking off on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:30 a.m.

From swimming to skating, yoga to pottery, and painting to cooking, we offer an array of programs and activities that nurture your physical, social and mental well-being. Whatever your age, and whatever your interest, we have something for you.

Want to explore our programs? Preview at guelph.ca/recenroll. Fall programs start October 4.

The easiest and fastest way to register is online at recenroll.ca or you can call us at 519-837-5699. If you are paying with cash, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre. We’ll issue refunds if programs are cancelled due to low enrollment or COVID-19.

If you are registering your child in swimming lessons (preschool to Swimmer 3), one parent/guardian per child needs to be in the pool.

For drop-in programs, we are returning to approved rates and fees, starting September 7. To secure your spot in the pool or a program, we encourage you to pre-register up to 72 hours in advance at recenroll.ca or 519-837-5699. Follow these step-by-step instructions on how to register online.

A reminder: all visitors must complete an electronic COVID-19 Visitor Screening form before entering our recreation facilities. Parents/guardians should complete this form for their children as well as themselves on the day the class or program is happening.

West End pool maintenance

We’re doing some pool maintenance at the West End Community Centre in September to get it ready for you.

This means our lap, therapy and leisure pools are closing for 10 days, starting Tuesday, September 7. They are expected to reopen on Saturday, September 18.

During the West End pool closure, you can access recreation and fitness swims at Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Space is limited due to COVID-19 capacity limits, so we encourage you to register up to 72 hours in advance at recenroll.ca or by calling 519-837-5699.

The annual maintenance shutdown includes lighting upgrades and replacement of the 20-year-old pool heating system.

Replacing the pool heating system supports the City’s commitment to mitigate climate change by reducing its energy footprint through retrofits. The new heating system will be easier to maintain, save the City about $6,000 a year in energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24,000 kg CO2e each year.

The $300,000 cost for the pool heating system replacement was approved in the 2020 budget.

