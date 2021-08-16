Proposed development in your community – Victoria Road, Woolwich Street and Bristol Street

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Monday, September 13, 2021

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

About the planning application(s)

103-105 Victoria Road North (File: OZS21-008) – Ward 1

The subject lands are approximately 1.4 hectares in size located at the northeast corner of Victoria Road North and Cassino Avenue.

A Zoning By-law Amendment application is proposing to change the zoning from Urban Reserve in part to a specialized Cluster Townhouse Zone to permit the development of 44 townhouse units along Cassino Avenue. A separate portion of the lands fronting along Victoria Road North is proposed to be rezoned to Residential – Single Detached to permit three single detached dwellings (2 existing, 1 new).

The planner to contact for this application:

Michael Witmer

Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2790

[email protected]

710 Woolwich Street (File: OZS21-010) – Ward 3

The subject site is approximately 1.4 hectares in size and located on the west side of Woolwich Street, south of the intersection of Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive.

A Zoning By-law Amendment is proposed to permit the site to be redeveloped with the potential for a mix of commercial and residential uses. A new retail building is proposed along the portion of the site closest to Woolwich Street and 96 stacked townhouse units are proposed on the rear or westerly side of the site.

The planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter

Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

[email protected]

151 Bristol Street (File: OZS21-011) – Ward 5

The subject lands are approximately 1590 square metres in size and located along the north side of Bristol Street and south side of Emslie Street, between McGee Street and Yorkshire Street South.

The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject property to allow the development of a townhouse block with five units.

The planner to contact for this application:

Ryan Mallory

Planner 2

519-837-5616 extension 2492

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday September 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Ontario Land Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, September 3, 2021 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]