Part of Macdonell Street parking lot closed for traffic island installation starting September 7

Between Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street North

Notice date: August 24, 2021

About the project

The City is starting construction at the entrance of the Macdonell Street parking lot to install a new concrete island. This construction will improve vehicle access to the parking lot.

The island will include automated gates and pay stations similar to those installed in the West, East and Market Parkades.

Parking payment options

Patrons can pay for parking with debit or credit. Signs will provide payment instructions.

No cash sales will be available at the Macdonell Street parking lot. Cash sales are available at the Market Parkade, the West Parkade and the East Surface parking lot located at 146 Macdonell Street, beside the East Parkade.

During construction, parking at the Macdonell Street parking lot will be complimentary.

Construction schedule

Construction will begin on Tuesday, September 7 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Parking lot access will be restricted

Access to the entrance of the Macdonell Street parking lot will be restricted. Signs will direct parking lot users how enter the lot and where access available parking spots.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signs to ensure their safety at all times.

Adjacent business access and parking

Access to adjacent businesses will remain open and parking in Macdonell Street parking lot is available.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Operations

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2254

annamarie.o’[email protected]